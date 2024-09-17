Dear DailyClout Community,



Where do you go to get real journalism and uncensored opinion? Who covers democracy and liberty consistently when it is under unprecedented attack?



DailyClout, and our related sites, are at the forefront of the few remaining platforms that do this.



Big Media lies ceaselessly, and they have budgets of millions to do so. We run on a shoestring.



In the last month, we broke the story via Dr. Robert Chandler, of the WarRoom/DailyClout Research Team, of two government-data-level Scandinavian studies that reveal more and less lethal, as well as neutral, 'batches' of mRNA vaccine, correlated with more and less severe, or no, adverse events.



Dr. Wolf predicted with 95 percent accuracy right after July 13th, 2024, that there would be a coup launched from within the Democratic camp. She also predicted with 90 percent accuracy what would happen during the Trump/Harris Presidential debate.



We covered restrictions on liberty in Ireland and the UK, as well as popular resistance to tyranny throughout Europe.



DailyClout convened American liberty-oriented thought leaders to hear Member of the European (MEP) Parliament Christine Anderson (her party is Alternative for Germany) and her colleague, Croatian MEP Ivan Vilibor Sinčić, in person in an off-the-record meeting, about threats to liberty in Europe. Eight months later, Anderson's party won the election in Germany. Dr. Wolf also traveled to The Netherlands to meet with liberty-oriented MEPs. Several months later, the National Liberty Party, the freedom party, took over leadership of that country as part of a coalition government.



We traveled to London, UK, to support commentator Mark Steyn at his free speech case against OfCom - one which targeted Dr. Wolf as well - and supported a brief to his lawyers.



Brian O'Shea and JJ Carrell warned, starting in late 2023, that there would be an invasion of the U.S. by organized importation of fighting-age men and of gangs and cartels; eight months later, whole housing complexes in Aurora, Colorado, are under the control of these gangs, and wealth is being transferred via many state and Federal government programs away from US citizens to illegal immigrants.



We covered live, with interviews, the stories of two parents who told parallel accounts of their mentally disabled adult children suffering medical murder in hospitals. We added four new shows to the growing DailyClout Network, including attracting Emerald Robinson, a top conservative voice on Substack, to co-host Emerald & Naomi. Our network's growth is meteoric, reaching 330,000 monthly views on Rumble alone in just a few months.



We reported on activists in Maui fighting the state-run land grab, long after the MSM had moved on. Through Amy Kelly's research, we broke the story of huge drops in fertility and rises in reproductive disorders in Canada. Our book, The Pfizer Papers, is coming out next month.



Dr. Wolf has provided a series of free videos on herbal and natural support for health, using peer-reviewed scientific studies, based on what she now understands is the damage from the mRNA injection and other modern harms. Her mustard oil video was banned from YouTube, as was her oregano oil video, followed by a four-month general ban.



DailyClout drafted an Election Integrity bill. Its provisions have been adopted in six states and one is included in the RNC Presidential platform.



DailyClout launched another tool, LegiSector, to make State and Federal legislation even more accessible, actionable, and shareable than our previous tool, BillCam, had so successfully done.



In addition to being banned on YouTube, we were banned briefly again on X. We learned that the government entity targeting groups such as us for 'misinformation' was much bigger than 'just' the White House, the CDC, and DHS. It included law enforcement agencies.



The head of the platform that provided us our largest and most supportive audience, is in prison.

Providing all this real reporting and political action in the face of all of these hurdles, and so much more, takes courage every day, but it also takes immense resources. All of us could do better and have much easier lives, working elsewhere.



We don't have a paywall in front of our content so that our stories can inform all and make the greatest impact. We are not a 501(c)(3), which means that we can engage in direct political action, but we compete for donations with organizations that can't engage in direct political action but that can offer donors tax deductions.



That means that we literally rely on you and your generosity.



Of 20,493 subscribers to Behind the FDA Curtain, where the historic Pfizer and Moderna Documents reports are shared, only 78 are paid subscribers.

Of 99,391 Outspoken subscribers to Naomi Wolf's Substack, only 4,945 are paid subscribers.



Of 4,147 subscribers to Best of DailyClout on Substack, only 112 are paying.

In an era in which people expect news to be free, it's important to realize that you get what you pay for when it comes to truth and courage in reporting.



Every month we pay tens of thousands of dollars to lawyers and accountants to make sure that everything we do is transparent -- because it is right but also to protect us. We have two active lawsuits against Pfizer and against X. We pay developers, hosting, production, and editorial management.



We are a tiny organization making a gigantic impact. Who else has provided so much real action for liberty in history for you, alongside real journalism? But we urgently need your help.





Imagine a world without DailyClout, the first Pfizer Reports book, the forthcoming The Pfizer Papers, Outspoken, Behind the FDA Curtain, or our coverage of liberty around the world. Would you even know what's happening or how to fix it?



Thank you, dear friends, and, only with your help, onward.



Best regards,



Dr. Naomi Wolf, CEO - DailyClout

Amy Kelly, COO - DailyClout