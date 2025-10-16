Behind the FDA Curtain: WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Reports

Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
2d

Amy. You need to change the sub-title of your substack which purports to represent the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer investigations, when that was terminated by Naomi in December last year. We have all had to change our designations to historic at your instigation, and therefore respectfully ask you to be consistent and do the same.

mejbcart
4d

what alters sperm RNA is the content of the never dying (never being digested BECAUSE of being SYNTHETIC!) covid GENETICALLY MODIFYING injections. From what we know, every higher level 'order' to do anything in the cell is in DNA, which only THEN drives production of own COPIES of the genetic material send out from nucleus to the cytoplasm, via mRNA. To talk about 'covid' and its biological effects on generations, apparently because of SARS-CoV-2, which carries sequences IDENTICAL to the INJECTED MODIFIED genetic material, that is quite a nice DECEPTION. Purpose? To fool everyone, that the 'infection' can change you for GENERATIONS, where in fact what is responsible for that, are synthetic GENE THERAPIES!!!! IF the study was indeed truthful, and it sounds it is NOT, it would take the mod mRNA ALONE (identical to the one in injections!!!), that one part of the virus, and would do a COMPARATIVE study, next to the infectious whole virus.

Thanks for writing about this yet another FRAUDULENT scientific deception!

