For the first time, the DailyClout will be represented at a high level at the International COVID Summits and in direct testimony to a Parliament.

September 24-28, 2024, WarRoom/DailyClout research volunteer

, will be representing DailyClout and the

as one of the main speakers at the 6th International COVID Summit, which is taking place in Tokyo, Japan, with an additional day of testimony being given in front of the Japanese parliament.

Dr. Flowers previously testified on behalf of the volunteers in Brazil regional, state and, then federal hearings where he discussed the forensic analysis of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial documents and the pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine trials. In Tokyo, he will be discussing the main clinical trial, which was the predicate for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Pfizer’s vaccine, and the subsequent extension of EUAs down into younger age groups.

“The Pfizer Clinical Trial: The Deaths, Deceptions and Deletions That Misled the World” will discuss the many findings and publications of the WarRoom/DailyClout research volunteer teams, as well as their peer-reviewed published paper about the trial which revealed HIDDEN DEATHS.

This is timely since the Japanese government has initiated a COVID inquiry that may have more teeth as far as a meaningful outcome compared with the rather weak investigations done so far in the USA, UK, and Europe, which have had minimal impact on the modified mRNA (modRNA) shots or health policy.

Dr. Jeyanthi Kunudhasan, a WarRoom/DailyClout research volunteer, also testified to the Australian Senate in Canberra this year as seen in the following video.

The conference will be streamed LIVE, and it is anticipated that the hearings in Japan’s parliament will also be available to watch live or as a recording. DailyClout will publish the link when it become available.

