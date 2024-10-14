On a very wet and humid day at the end of September 2024, dressed in a business suit, Dr. Chris Flowers and the assembled experts from the International COVID Summit (ICS6, www.internationalcovidsummit.com) spent a full day in the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament to give direct testimony in front of Senator Kawada and various Representatives.

After providing his first day of testimony in front of Senator Kawada the day before about the hidden deaths in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, Dr. Flowers outlined the steps that need to be taken in light of the failings of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and their respective committees such as the Vaccines and Related Biologics Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

Transcript Summary

Dr. Flowers started by crediting the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Investigation team of volunteers under the leadership of Dr. Naomi Wolf. He then suggested the ‘radical’ idea that the data from clinical trials should be transparent, as well as that individual country regulatory authorities should not rely on the FDA but ‘Do Their Own Research (DYOR).’

Removing funding for the regulators by those they regulate, i.e., the Big Pharma companies, was a major theme, along with banning Big Pharma advertising directly to the public.

Share

Note:

Due to the live stream not recording as expected, we used a backup video file from podcaster James Corbett. Thus, the audio quality is not as high as would typically be provided.

Order The Pfizer Papers!

Support DailyClout.

Become a DailyClout Member.

Share

Give a gift subscription