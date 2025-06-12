The Background and Role of the ACIP

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is a pivotal entity within the U.S. public health framework, established to provide expert guidance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccine use and immunization policies. Comprising medical and public health professionals, the ACIP typically consists of 17 voting members, including physicians, epidemiologists, and other specialists, who serve four-year terms. The committee meets three times annually to review scientific data on vaccine safety, efficacy, and public health needs, issuing recommendations that influence vaccination schedules for children and adults, federal vaccine programs, and insurance coverage mandates. Established in 1964, the ACIP has historically played a key role in addressing vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles and polio, and its decisions carry significant weight in clinical practice nationwide.

Secretary Kennedy's Decision to Dismiss ACIP Members

On June 9, 2025, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., newly appointed as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the Trump administration, announced the immediate dismissal of all 17 ACIP members. Kennedy, a prominent environmental lawyer, cited pervasive conflicts of interest among the committee members as the driver for his decision. He noted that many members had financial or professional ties to pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer and Moderna, or had participated in approving vaccines they later evaluated, compromising their impartiality. Kennedy framed the dismissals as a necessary step to rebuild public trust in vaccine science and federal health agencies. This decision aligns with his long-standing advocacy for greater transparency and his claims that industry influence has skewed public health priorities.

Who Are the New Members?

Following the dismissals, Kennedy appointed eight new members to the ACIP on June 11, 2025, significantly changing its composition. The appointees bring a mix of credentials and perspectives.

Martin Kulldorff , a Harvard-trained epidemiologist and biostatistician, co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration in 2020, advocating for targeted protection of vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic rather than broad lockdowns. His inclusion signals an important shift toward alternative public health strategies.

Vicky Pebsworth, PHD, RN , holds dual doctorates in public health and nursing, and has over 35 years of experience in healthcare. She has been an ICU nurse, health policy analyst, administrator, and research scientist. Her work has centered on public health policy, pediatrics, patient safety, and vaccine safety. Dr. Pebsworth served as a consumer representative on the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) since 2008, and contributed to CDC-related vaccine safety working groups (e.g., NVAC and the H1N1 Vaccine Safety Risk Assessment WG).

Cody Meissner, MD , a pediatric infectious disease expert from Tufts University, brings extensive experience in vaccine development and evaluation. Recognized by peers, including Paul Offit, for his expertise, Meissner’s appointment has been viewed as a solid addition to the ACIP.

Joseph R. Hibbeln, MD , a psychiatrist and neuroscientist with expertise in immune regulation and neurodevelopment.

Retsef Levi, PhD , a professor of operations management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and an expert in healthcare analytics, risk management, and vaccine safety.

Robert W. Malone, MD , a biochemist and expert in mRNA vaccine technology. He has served in advisory roles for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense

James Pagano, MD , a board-certified emergency medicine physician with over 40 years of clinical experience in emergency medicine. Secretary Kennedy said Dr. Pagano is “a strong advocate for evidence‑based medicine.” His extensive frontline experience in emergency medicine equips him to assess real‑world implications of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks and vaccination outcomes in acute care settings.

Michael A. Ross, MD, Clinical Professor at George Washington University and Virginia Commonwealth University. He served on the CDC’s Advisory Committee for the Prevention of Breast and Cervical Cancer and contributed to national strategies for cancer prevention, including HPV immunization efforts.

Reactions and What These Appointments Mean Going Forward

The overhaul of the ACIP has elicited polarized responses from the public health community. Critics, such as Dorit Reiss, a vaccine policy expert at the University of California Law — San Francisco, argue that the dismissals and appointments reflect an anti-vaccine bias. Reiss speculates that a committee skeptical of established vaccine science could delay critical recommendations, thus increasing the risk of outbreaks of diseases like measles. Other prominent public health policy professionals echo concerns that the move could erode public confidence in vaccines at a time when trust in health institutions is already fragile.

Supporters applaud the decision as a bold correction to a compromised system. They argue that the new members bring fresh scrutiny to vaccine policy, addressing legitimate concerns about industry influence and safety oversight. Paul Offit, a vocal vaccine proponent and co-inventor of the rotavirus vaccine, offered a nuanced view, praising Meissner’s expertise while expressing reservations about the committee’s overall direction under Secretary Kennedy’s leadership.

The implications extend beyond immediate policy. The ACIP’s recommendations influence billions of dollars in vaccine purchases and shape global perceptions of U.S. public health leadership. A shift in its approach could ripple through federal programs like Vaccines for Children, private insurance coverage, and international health initiatives.

What’s Next for the ACIP?

As of mid-June 2025, the ACIP remains in limbo. With only eight members appointed, it lacks the quorum of 12 required to hold official votes or issue binding recommendations. This shortage threatens to disrupt its next scheduled meeting on June 25-27, 2025, where topics like influenza vaccine strains and potential updates to COVID-19 booster guidelines were slated for discussion. The CDC and HHS have not yet indicated when additional members will be appointed or how interim vaccine guidance will be handled.

Kennedy’s actions are part of a broader agenda to reform federal health agencies, consistent with his and the Trump administration’s focus on reducing perceived overreach and industry entanglement. The ACIP overhaul has reignited debates about balancing scientific integrity with public skepticism, with its long-term impact on U.S. immunization policy and public health outcomes still unfolding.

