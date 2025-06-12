Behind the FDA Curtain: WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Reports

Behind the FDA Curtain: WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ehfoundation's avatar
Ehfoundation
2d

Time something important is being done by RFK Jr when no one for years has and we're complicit in the Crimes Against Humanity Thanks to RFK Jr

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Larry W Brown's avatar
Larry W Brown
2dEdited

Yes, the old crew needed to be sent away. But the new crew (in my opinion) is also flawed. I realize this is for the ACIP, thus it appears that there may be no room for purely natural health research & practice oriented physicians with experience that precludes vaccines. All of these appointees are in the "non-natural” health/immunity matrix for careers, subservient to big Pharma and collusive government agencies. All credentials I see show limited or no interest in Natural health and remedies without vaccines, are vaccine proponents immersed in the industry complex. Glad to see ONE co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration in 2020. I do not see any Naturopathic physicians here. "Evidence based medicine' is a term abused to the point it became a ruse, as unbiased vaccine research protocols and empirical results were replaced with a juggernaut collusion of medical journals, researchers known to support big Pharma claims and hypotheses for remuneration and positive reports to get complicit FDA approval. This validated the unethical process, and protected the collusion. Main media never reported the collusions, so public is deluded by "evidence based" terminology. If these people are so benevolent, they would have spoken out about an inveigh by the WHO-Big Pharma-FDA-CDC-AMA-APA-BARDA mandates and coercions, and would not have ignored the empirical evidence for the thousands of C-19 vaccine adverse effects, deaths and debilitations on the adults, children, and babies in-utero and neonates, resulting in a decrease in future generations and general health of the population. RFK Jr's historic stance on adverse effects of vaccines is encouraging. Perhaps this is a tactic to help quell the noise against the Trump administration, and will be reviewed sooner than later. I am in favor of altering or abolishing bureaus or other parts of a government that become tyrannical. I am in good company, for Thomas Jefferson states this on page one of the Declaration of Independence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DailyClout
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture