Behind the FDA Curtain: WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Reports

Behind the FDA Curtain: WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lowen Gore's avatar
Lowen Gore
14hEdited

I've been posting this correlation on Twitter & Substack since late 2023 BEGGING tagged Barrington Declaration researchers/clinicians to look into this. Why? Because I've had cancer twice. And in reading over 500 peer-reviewed articles including Euro ones not banned by Deep State Big Science, it's clear that INTERMITTENT HYPOXIA (SUCH AS FROM SLEEP APNEA) HAS LONG DOCUMENTED, ROBUST ASSOCIATION WITH TUMORIGENESIS, CONSISTENT AS WELL W/ WARBURG HYPOTHESIS ABOUT CANCER CELLS.

Euro Respiratory Study in 2023 on harms of wearing masks (retracted by journal) conducted study on VOCs & metabolic consequences of just 30 mins to 1 hr wearing medical & normal masks on older & more vulnerable pops & found clear effects. In fact, they couldn't study more b/c it would have violated HUMAN SUBJECTS REVIEW. Mask wearing induced HYPOXIA. They didn't make connection to cancer, but I have for 18 months and BEGGED PEOPLE TO LOOK INTO THIS! (Sorry I'm screaming but this is so frustrating).

I raised millions as research developer before disability and have general doctoral methodological training so I know how to review literature. We exposed hundreds of millions of people of all ages to 2-10 DAILY WAKING HOURS OF INTERMITTENT HYPOXIA OVER 18 MONTHS. And yet NO ONE HAS MADE CANCER CONNECTION.

In fact, at my major medical supposedly prestigious cancer institute, they still require masks in the center--as if to protect cancer patients--and yet this is likely PROMOTING RECURRENCE & METASTASIS. I can't wear masks due to severe dysautonomia & oxygen loss & so had to get special permission from my oncologist not to wear one when getting blood draws--and yet experienced ongoing harassment by nurses certain that our restricting our oxygen intake was somehow the only way to improve health.

Once again, more iatrogenic harm. Dr. Thomas Seyfried et al's amazing press/pulse therapies for glioblastomas & other cancers--based on modified Warburg hypothesis and metabolic paradigm for final common pathway for cancers--uses high oxygen treatment, plus heat, plus sugar/carb & time restricted diets to kill cancers, because like single-celled organisms, they thrive on sugar, low oxygen, stable temps, & ongoing stimulation of the liver. Advanced organisms like humans can survive temporary fasting, low sugar/carbs, high protein & fat, & more extreme temps.

It's the 8 x 365 x 1.5 hours of waking intermittent hypoxia to which even infants were subjected that I believe has, in conjunction VOC inhalation, high carb even "Mediterranean" dietary factors, well-documented sclerosis-inducing harms of vax & COVID itself, induced emotional stress & social isolation, & other ongoing iatrogenic factors, led to otherwise occasional cell mutations accelerating into turbo-charged, well-supported (low O2 high sugar) tumors even in o/w healthy young people.

Sorry for shouting via caps. I'm on X at WinstonWordsmith and here on Substack if you want the citations and copies of my various DMs & posts begging Malone and others to look into this.

Thanks again for all you do--am another heterodox lifelong rad feminist fed up w/ NeoParty corruption.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eileen Harvey's avatar
Eileen Harvey
14h

It was written and stated by the WHO, our 10 year flu pandemic respose leaflet, Tony Fauci, the White House spokesman, all saying they didn't work, some stating it caused health problems, didn't stop abything etc., before and during the re-named flu seasonal outbreak. Al there on screen, videos, interviews, they cannot say they didn't. Also "banned" experts. It comes as no surprise to those of us who are "awake". They need to be held to account.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DailyClout
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture