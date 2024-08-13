Originally Published on DailyClout

Shockingly, the combined loss in market capitalization since late 2021 of Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech now exceeds the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Malaysia, South Africa, Denmark, the Philippines, Hong Song SAR, Columbia, Chile, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Kuwait, Puerto Rico, Luxembourg, and most other countries. That combined loss is even approaching Singapore’s robust GDP. (Countries by GDP (Nominal) 2022 - StatisticsTimes.com)

Those three Big Pharma companies, the ones manufacturing the mRNA COVID “vaccines,” have lost a combined market capitalization of around $418,887,461,200 since each reached its highest price in late 2021. Almost $419 billion! Singapore, as previously mentioned, is one of the greatest economic stories in the world; and it has a GDP of $466.7 billion.

What triggered huge selloffs and rapid loss drops in their market capitalizations starting in 2021? Pfizer alone lost $164.1 billion in market cap in under three years. This is somewhat surprising since the company had locked in contracts to sell their “franchise” mRNA “vaccine” products.

The initial “vaccine” was available under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) starting on December 11, 2020. Immediately following the FDA’s issuance of the EUA, 1.2 billion doses shipped. The EUA was based upon, in Pfizer’s words, “initial data from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.” By the end of December 2020, Pfizer delivered over 1.2 billion doses globally.

COMIRNATY®, the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 “vaccine” product, was the first to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, which Pfizer touted on its website. As stated in Pfizer’s April 1, 2021, press release titled, “Pfizer and BioNTech Confirm High Efficacy and No Serious Safety Concerns Through Up to Six Months Following Second Dose in Updated Topline Analysis of Landmark COVID-19 Vaccine Study,” Pfizer and BioNTech “submitted a comprehensive data package that included longer-term follow-up data from the Phase 3 trial, where the vaccine’s high efficacy and favorable safety profile were observed up to six months after the second dose” to secure FDA approval. [Emphasis added.] In the press release, Pfizer claims:

“Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose

Vaccine was 100% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 95.3% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 cases in South Africa, where the B.1.351 lineage is prevalent

Vaccine safety now evaluated in more than 44,000 participants 16 years of age and older, with more than 12,000 vaccinated participants having at least six months follow-up after their second dose”

Note that the stock prices of Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna all begin to drop rapidly within a few months of this press release. What happened? It seems that many consumers of the mRNA products and Wall Street investors lost faith respectively in need for the products and in their effectiveness, as well as their long-term ability to produce favorable financial results.

We are now seeing increased reporting on post-mRNA vaccination deaths and serious adverse events, including turbo cancers, both of which began appearing in 2021. Despite the doubt consumers and Wall Street appear to be expressing in relation to mRNA vaccines, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to encourage their use and ignore or downplay the associated adverse events, many of which are life-altering or life-threatening.

Despite the almost $419 billion in lost market capitalization in about three years among the primary mRNA COVID vaccine companies, there’s a marked lack of general interest regarding why that may be the case. Perhaps it is time for shareholders to start asking tough questions about Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna’s fiduciary responsibilities to their shareholders, since it is the “responsibility of the directors and officers of a corporation to act in the best interests of the shareholders”? (https://bergplummer.com/blog/commercial-litigation/fiduciary-duty-shareholders/)

