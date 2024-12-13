Originally Published on The Sentinel

During the clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer appears to have hidden two deaths — including one in Kansas — which researchers allege would have revealed potentially dangerous side effects to the vaccines.

Over the last year and a half, a team of researchers — volunteering for The Daily Clout, a non-profit news outlet — including physicians, a businessman, and a former United States Army Intelligence officer poured through thousands of pages of documents relating to the study and found that Pfizer had failed to report the deaths of two women — one in Kansas and one in Georgia — during the trial.

Not only did they fail to report them, but they had—in fact—apparently actively covered them up.

According to Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan, an anesthetist and perioperative physician in Australia; who was part of the team, the study protocol required that any “death or serious adverse effect” had to be reported within 24 hours. In the Kansas case that did not happen for 37 days.

The Kansas case was a 63-year-old woman who had her first dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine on August 18, 2020, and a second dose on September 8, 2020. She died on October 19, 2020, and her emergency contact immediately informed the clinical site — Alliance for Multispecialty Research LLC, in Newton, Kansas. Thirty-seven days later, on November 25, 2020 — 11 days after the data reporting cutoff date — the death was finally recorded in a “case report form.”

Five days after the emergency use application was submitted to the Food and Drug Administration by Pfizer.

The participant’s death was not reported in the trial results in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine or to the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), which approved the EUA.

According to a letter Kunadhasan sent to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach — who is suing Pfizer over the vaccine — an autopsy recorded the cause as “sudden cardiac death,” and Pfizer physicians ruled her death was not related to the vaccine, citing “risk factors” for heart disease to include hypertension and obesity.

However, according to Kunadhasan, the patient was hardly obese but rather mildly overweight, at approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and 163 pounds.

“To be eligible for inclusion in this clinical trial, participants had to be deemed healthy based on medical history, physical examination (if required), and the clinical judgment of the investigator. The protocol allowed healthy participants with pre-existing stable disease – defined as disease not requiring significant change in therapy or hospitalization for worsening disease during the six weeks before enrolment – to participate in the clinical trial,” Kunadhasan wrote. “This patient was medicated with two different antihypertensives and had encountered clinical trial personnel at least three times with no mention of any worryingly high blood pressure readings. In fact, I cannot find any blood pressure reading in her publicly available case notes. Consequently, I can only assume the patient’s high blood pressure, from which she had suffered since January 1st, 2010, was well-controlled when she was admitted to the trial.

The patient was 165cm tall and weighed 74.1kg. Hence, her BMI (body mass index) of 27.2 put her in the overweight category, not obese.

The second hidden death was a 58-year-old woman in Georgia.

She received her first dose on August 4, 2020, and a second on August 27, 2020. The woman died in her sleep on November 7, 2020, and her husband immediately informed the clinical site. The death was not added to the data for 26 days and first followed up on December 3, 2020 — again well after the Nov. 14 data cutoff date.

The woman had taken a muscle relaxer and valium for chronic back pain prior to going to bed, but both were medications “previously used by the subject.”

In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who — like Kobach — is suing Pfizer, Kunadhasan notes that there was no autopsy — a coroner was simply called to pronounce death — and the trial investigator simply declared there was “no reasonable possibility that the cardiac arrest was related to the study intervention.”

However, without an autopsy, how can anyone know?

Why do two deaths matter?

Dr. Chris Flowers, a member of the team and retired professor of Radiology who has worked clinical trials for more than 40 years, said even these two deaths out of the just over 44,000 participants should have been a signal to stop the trial immediately until they could be sure the vaccine was not the reason for the death. Flowers said an example would be the swine flu vaccine trial in which a participant got Guillain Barre Syndrome, and the trial was stopped.

“So if you put it in context, yes, there’s a small number of deaths,” Flowers said. “But any death that may be due to the intervention that you’re doing — the medication you’re giving — is extremely important, and normally the FDA calls a stop to those clinical trials until further investigation is done. And in many cases, is sort of the death knell of that clinical trial.”

The fact that both participants died of heart attacks becomes more important when other studies showed risks of myocarditis and pericarditis — particularly after a second shot and particularly in young men under 25, but among other patients as well.

Moreover, the reports shown to VRBPAC and in the New England Journal of Medicine stated there were only six deaths in the trial, four in the placebo group and two in the vaccinated group, supposedly showing that the vaccine worked and reduced the risk of death.

However there were actually four in each group.

“Nonetheless, the September 2023 Pfizer-BioNTech data released by the FDA introduced a document named “125742_S1_M5_5351_c4591001-interim-mth6-narrative-sensitive.pdf,” which included information revealing that Pfizer-BioNTech was, in fact, informed of two additional deaths in the BNT162b2 arm of the trial well before the EUA data cut-off date, and that Pfizer-BioNTech did not disclose those deaths to the FDA,” Kunadhasan’s letter to Paxton reads. “If the deaths had been disclosed in the EUA submission, they would have shown that the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID vaccine intervention did not reduce deaths.”

The bottom line? Kunadhasan believes Pfizer knew the vaccine didn’t work and could cause heart problems — even before it was approved.

“There was a cardiovascular signal that we found in the data from the deaths,” Kunadhasan said.

In further stories, the Sentinel will explore additional problems with the way the study was conducted and its failure to show real clinical benefit.

Patrick Richardson has been a working journalist since 1992 at community papers across Kansas and for the last 10 as an editor for papers in Southeast Kansas, Northeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Missouri. As a freelancer, he has also broken major stories for national outlets like PJ Media and The Daily Caller. Richardson was born in Wichita and raised in Southwest Kansas and currently lives in extreme SE Kansas, with his wife, two Great Danes, English Bulldog and 10 grandchildren.

Share

Support DailyClout

Purchase The Pfizer Papers Book