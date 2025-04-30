Behind the FDA Curtain: WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Reports

Behind the FDA Curtain: WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leener's avatar
Leener
10h

How many more damaging studies do we need before we pull these drugs off the market? RFK Jr., are you listening?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AMV's avatar
AMV
4h

No matter what we uncover about the damage Covid jabs are doing, they’re still in the market. That proves it was all intentional.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 DailyClout
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture