A recent pre-print study by Manniche et al. analyzing national health data from the Czech Republic has identified a notable association between COVID-19 vaccination and reduced birth rates among women of reproductive age. The research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, examined pregnancy outcomes for approximately 1.3 million women aged 18 to 39 over 27 months. It found that birth rates were approximately 30% lower among women vaccinated prior to conception, compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.

The study assessed completed pregnancies and categorized the data by COVID-19 vaccination status at the time of conception. Among unvaccinated women, monthly birth rates remained consistently above six births per 1,000 and peaked at over ten births per 1,000 between August and December 2021. However, from February 2022 — by which time the majority of women had been vaccinated — the birth rate among vaccinated women remained about 30% lower for at least a year, through March 2023.

This analysis backs up the findings of several earlier investigations, including WarRoom/DailyClout “Report 52: Nine Months Post-COVID mRNA “Vaccine” Rollout, Substantial Birth Rate Drops in 13 European Countries, England/Wales, Australia, and Taiwan” by Robert Chandler, M.D., examining national birth trends in relation to COVID vaccination status. The authors suggest that the findings may help explain the sudden and sustained decline in birth rates observed in countries with high levels of COVID-19 vaccine uptake among women of childbearing age.

Buy The Pfizer Papers Book

Share

Leave a comment