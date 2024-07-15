Share this postThe Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanitybehindthefdacurtain.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against HumanityPlease Pre-Order Now to Support Our Work. Publication Date: September 17, 2024.Naomi Wolf and Amy KellyJul 15, 2024104Share this postThe Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanitybehindthefdacurtain.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther17SharePre-Order Now!The following reports will be in The Pfizer Papers.Pre-Order Now!ShareSubscribeShare Behind the FDA Curtain: WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Reports104Share this postThe Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanitybehindthefdacurtain.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther17Share
Just pre-ordered a hard copy. I feel it's so important to have this in book form. Thank you, Naomi!!
Will you have signed copies for sale?