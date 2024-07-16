Behind the FDA Curtain: WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Reports

Outspoken: "Dr. Robert Chandler and Colleagues Identify New 'Covax' Disease from Autopsy"
Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Published on Best of DailyClout  
The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity
Please Pre-Order Now to Support Our Work. Publication Date: September 17, 2024.
  
Naomi Wolf and Amy Kelly
22
"Sonia Elijah: Study Shows How MRNA Shots Ruin Women's Menstrual Cycles"
It's abundantly confirmed now that the mRNA injections destroy women's sexual health, a story Dr Wolf broke in June 2021, that led to her global…
Published on Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf  
1:01:47
What Time It Is
The Imprisonment of Stephen K Bannon
Published on Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf  

June 2024

New Long COVID Definition and Its Impact on Vaccine Injury Reporting -- A Letter from Dr. Carol Taccetta to the FDA
Expert Group Defines Long COVID as “Infection-Associated,” Yet Also Acknowledges “Symptoms and Diagnosable Conditions Characteristic of Long COVID Can…
7
Please Help Us Fight
Here is What You Got from Us in the Last Weeks. Here is What We Need.
Published on Best of DailyClout  
Dr. Naomi Wolf Responds to UK Media Regulator OfCom
This is Dr. Wolf's statement to the Royal Courts of Justice, London, United Kingdom, on June 11, 2024.
  
Dr Naomi Wolf
16
"War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analyst Dr. Robert Chandler Testifies At Canada’s National Citizens Inquiry, Reports on MRNA Injection…
Published on Best of DailyClout  
1:36:03
Published on Best of DailyClout  
Pfizer/BioNTech C4591001 Trial - Audit Report - v1 (2024-05-31)
Reanalysis of the data and anomalies inventoried
Published on OpenVAET’s Substack  

May 2024

