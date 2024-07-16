Behind the FDA Curtain: WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Reports
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Outspoken: "Dr. Robert Chandler and Colleagues Identify New 'Covax' Disease from Autopsy"
Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Published on Best of DailyClout
•
23 hrs ago
The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity
Please Pre-Order Now to Support Our Work. Publication Date: September 17, 2024.
Jul 15
•
Naomi Wolf and Amy Kelly
117
Share this post
The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity
behindthefdacurtain.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
22
"Sonia Elijah: Study Shows How MRNA Shots Ruin Women's Menstrual Cycles"
It's abundantly confirmed now that the mRNA injections destroy women's sexual health, a story Dr Wolf broke in June 2021, that led to her global…
Published on Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
•
Jul 15
1:01:47
What Time It Is
The Imprisonment of Stephen K Bannon
Published on Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
•
Jul 4
June 2024
New Long COVID Definition and Its Impact on Vaccine Injury Reporting -- A Letter from Dr. Carol Taccetta to the FDA
Expert Group Defines Long COVID as “Infection-Associated,” Yet Also Acknowledges “Symptoms and Diagnosable Conditions Characteristic of Long COVID Can…
Jun 28
29
Share this post
New Long COVID Definition and Its Impact on Vaccine Injury Reporting -- A Letter from Dr. Carol Taccetta to the FDA
behindthefdacurtain.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Please Help Us Fight
Here is What You Got from Us in the Last Weeks. Here is What We Need.
Published on Best of DailyClout
•
Jun 12
Dr. Naomi Wolf Responds to UK Media Regulator OfCom
This is Dr. Wolf's statement to the Royal Courts of Justice, London, United Kingdom, on June 11, 2024.
Jun 11
•
Dr Naomi Wolf
88
Share this post
Dr. Naomi Wolf Responds to UK Media Regulator OfCom
behindthefdacurtain.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
"War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analyst Dr. Robert Chandler Testifies At Canada’s National Citizens Inquiry, Reports on MRNA Injection…
Bulletin Board
Published on Best of DailyClout
•
Jun 6
1:36:03
War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analyst Dr. Robert Chandler Testifies At Canada’s National Citizens Inquiry, Reports on MRNA Injection…
Bulletin Board
Published on Best of DailyClout
•
Jun 6
Pfizer/BioNTech C4591001 Trial - Audit Report - v1 (2024-05-31)
Reanalysis of the data and anomalies inventoried
Published on OpenVAET’s Substack
•
Jun 2
May 2024
UNSTOPPABLE: “Report 50: 20% of Post-Jab Strokes Fatal in 90 Days Following Pfizer COVID mRNA Vaccine Rollout”
Opinion - Amy Kelly
Published on Best of DailyClout
•
May 31
6:45
“Report 50: 20% of Post-Jab Strokes Fatal in 90 Days Following Pfizer COVID mRNA Vaccine Rollout”
Opinion - Unstoppable - Amy Kelly
Published on Best of DailyClout
•
May 31
© 2024 DailyClout
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts